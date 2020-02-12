Upcountry History Museum hosts event to commemorate Gvl County schools integration anniversary

Greenville, SC (WSPA TV)

The Upcountry History Museum in Greenville is preparing several exhibits in celebration of Black History Month throughout February,

Curator of Collections Kristina Hornback said on Presidents Day, February 17 from 3-6 PM they will host an event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the integration of schools within the Greenville County School District.

Hornback said the event will feature oral histories and stories told by former students and their family members who attended Greenville County schools during the 1960-70s.

There will also be school and district memorabilia on display as well as photographs and a video playing in the auditorium.

Other exhibits on display including photographs of a likely path of the underground railroad and stories from those involved in the civil rights movement.

For more on the museum visit their website http://www.upcountryhistory.org/