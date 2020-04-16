Upcountry History Museum looks to collect experiences to remember COVID19 pandemic

Greenville S.C. (WSPA)-The Upcountry History Museum wants to capture this moment in time during the Coronavirus by hearing your stories.



The project is called the Collective Memory Initiative.

The museum is looking for your stories of everyday work meetings, family activities, digital pictures of birthdays or celebrations.

pictures can be uploaded digitally.

Eventually photos will be collected when the museum opens.



Submit your memories by linking to the site, http://www.upcountryhistory.org/exhibitions-events/collective-memory/.

In addition, though their doors are temporarily closed, the museum is holding true to their mission of connecting people, history and culture by making an array of learning resources accessible for teachers, caregivers, and students of all ages. Visit the website regularly for more content at http://www.upcountryhistory.org/.

For more information about the Collective Memory initiative or the remote learning resources, email us at info@upcountryhistory.org or call 864-325-9130.