Upcountry History Museum summer camps focus on state history

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Upcountry History Museum will hold six weeks of summer camps for children to learn about South Carolina history and more about the behind the scenes happenings of the museum.



Summer camps run from July 7 until August 14.

Education and Program Manager Kristen Pace said each of the six weeks of camp will have a different team including upcountry history, art, military history, music, Cherokee, Catawba and first settlers and a behind the scenes week of the upcountry history museum.

Pace said camps run a half day from 9 AM until noon with drop off beginning at 8:45 at the front entrance of the museum.

Camps cost $150 for Upcountry history museum members and $170 for nonmembers for a week.

Camps will include creative and hands-on learning projects and activities for ages six through 12.

To register online visit

or you can call 864-467-3100