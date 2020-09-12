UPDATE: Man charged for officer- involved shooting near Allen University in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to an officer- involved shooting that happened Friday in Columbia.

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested the man Saturday in connection with the incident that resulted in an officer involved shooting near Allen University in Richland County Friday.

Ja’Cori Ochum Brown, 26, is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent area, SLED said. Brown is also charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Brown was booked at the Richland County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Our CBS affiliate WLTX reported on Friday several first responders responded to an area near a campus building.

WLTX is also reporting that the university told them that no one was hit by gunfire.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.