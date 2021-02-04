UPDATE: Trainee shot, injured at Fort Jackson now in fair condition

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A trainee who was shot in a training incident at Fort Jackson last month is now in fair condition.

We previously reported that on Jan. 29, a 17-year-old trainee from California was preparing for training with their unit when they sustained a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a local hospital where they underwent surgery and were in critical condition, Fort Jackson officials said.

Officials updated on Thursday, saying the trainee is now in fair condition.

“We continue to provide help and support to (the Pvt.) on his road of recovery while ensuring his family and his teammates are taken care of as well during this difficult time,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We thank the community and our extended families for the support you have shown.”

No other trainees were injured in the incident. The investigation into the cause of the incident continues.