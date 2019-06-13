Updated NC opioid action plan released at summit

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. The maker of the powerful painkiller said it will stop marketing opioid drugs to doctors, a surprise reversal after lawsuits blaming the company for helping trigger the current drug abuse epidemic. OxyContin has long been the worldâ€™s top-selling opioid painkiller and generated billions in sales for privately-held Purdue. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper says carrying out an updated action plan against opioid addiction and abuse in North Carolina will help reduce suffering for more victims and their families, as data shows recent improvements fighting the problems.

Cooper unveiled the second edition of the “NC Opioid Action Plan” on Tuesday at the state’s Opioid Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit in Raleigh.

The first plan was released in 2017, and Cooper’s office says since that year opioid dispensing and emergency department visits for opioid overdoses have declined. Cooper’s office says $54 million in federal funding also have provided substance use disorder treatment for over 12,000 people.

The new action plan includes successful local strategies and urges the “Medicaid coverage gap” be closed. Cooper says treatment access would improve if legislators expand Medicaid.

