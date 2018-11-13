News

Upstate AHA shows you ways to keep blood pressure in check during holidays

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 10:14 AM EST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 12:59 PM EST

Greenville, SC - Are you be able to name off your blood pressure measurements? 
The American Heart Association of the Upstate tells us nearly half of adults in our area have high blood pressure and they don't know it.

Experts said this is dangerous and can be described as a silent killer in that there are no symptoms. Executive Director Kelly Wilkins said high blood pressure can be managed and should be for the more than 200,000 people in the Upstate that have high blood pressure.


Wilkins said certain family traits and lifestyle choices can put you at greater risk such as living a sedentary lifestyle and eating too many saturated fats. If untreated it can cause a heart attack, stroke and other health issues.

Wilkins also said doctors may advise monitoring the medicines you take to avoid decongestants which can be dangerous for anyone with high blood pressure. Wilkins said you should check with your doctor before taking these medications for a cold or sinus symptoms as well as monitor your sodium intake and your stress level around the holidays.
 

 

