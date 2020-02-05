Upstate American Heart Association encourages heart health with Go Red Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate American Heart Association is encouraging all citizens to pay attention to their heart health.

The organization said some ways to focus on heart health are through exercise and avoiding bad habits such as vaping.

Spokesperson Megan Ramsey said the organization is focusing on devoting resources to vaping research and encouraging teens to avoid the practice.

Friday is National Wear Red Day.

Everyone is asked to wear red in support. Those who wish to share their support can use #WeGotThis on social media to be part of the virtual rally.

