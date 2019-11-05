Upstate anti-bullying software company offers help through smartphone app

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – BRIM Anti-Bullying Software Company moved it’s headquarters to Anderson, South Carolina.

Created in Canada 12 years ago, BRIM’s purpose is to help schools and districts tackle bullying through electronic anonymous tips, detailing the incident.

Vice-president of Client Services, Karmell Clark, said BRIM is intended to not only protect the bully victims, but give parents a way to follow up on bullying incidents and avoid being overlooked.

“Kids will be kids, you know. Boys will be boys. Yes, we know girls are mean, but it doesn’t make it right,” Clark said.

All 50 states have anti-bullying laws, policies and regulations. South Carolina has defined bullying “as a gesture, an electronic communication, or a written, verbal, physical, or sexual act that is reasonably perceived to have the effect of harming, insulting or demeaning a student.

Data from Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center found more than half (57%) of bullying instances stop when intervention happens.

But, if isn’t reported due to fear of retaliation or not knowing who to trust, it’s likely to keep happening.

Clark added that’s why BRIM is key, because it’s anonymous.

“It gives you that freedom to actually say something,” Clark said.

On a desktop or through the cellphone, anyone who has witnessed, experienced or knows of a bullying incident can report it.

To report an incident, go to the website or click the app, then fill out the online form (can even include pictures or video of the incident). Once the report is finished its sent directly to administrators.

“Everybody is watching everybody else, to make sure that they’re really kind of staying on their best behavior, because you don’t know who’s going to report what,” Clark said.

BRIM is international, with connections to schools, school districts and organizations in Australia, South Africa, Central America, and the United States.

The U.S. headquartered offices were in Durham, North Carolina and Westlake Village, California. But the company recently consolidated to Anderson, South Carolina.

Clark said the company plans to have an office in downtown Anderson and create 18 to 20 new local jobs in accounting, customer service and support.

She added the purpose of BRIM is to make sure children feel protected.

The software is currently being used in 400 schools, across 80 districts in the United States.

“The real feather in our cap is that Compton Unified School District in Los Angeles is using us. They absolutely love it and their students love it. They get about 14 reports a day.” Clark said.

Clark said BRIM keeps parents, students, and the school on an open line of communication without the fear of retaliation.

For more information on BRIM, click here.