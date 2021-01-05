Upstate attorney looking for answers about fired Gaffney Police Officer as state investigation continues

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The state investigation into a now former Gaffney Police Officer continues as the chief there confirms with 7 News, that officer has been terminated. We first told you about SLED’s investigation into Sgt. Johnny Miller last month. Just days ago, he was fired following what Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner called an internal investigation.

A dented front door but not just any door, it’s the place where attorney Fletcher Smith’s client lives.

“We almost had a George Floyd situation,” said Attorney, Fletcher Smith.

He’s representing a Gaffney woman who claims it was forced open by officers with the Gaffney Police Department in December.

“The officer put his knee on her neck and she couldn’t breathe,” Smith told 7 News.

Leaders with South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer with that very department, Sgt. Johnny Miller. Although Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner cannot confirm what lead to this investigation, Smith said he and his client have been in touch with state investigators.

“She also gave a statement, a detailed statement to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division,” said Smith.

A police report said his client’s case all started with an alleged police chase, claiming she didn’t pull over for police. But he told 7 News, there’s more to it. Adding, officers told his client she was trespassing at a nearby apartment complex so she tried to drive away. However, he said that’s when police attempted to pull her over.

“She lived about a block away. When she got home, she had small children in her house so she went in to check on her children and told them she would come back outside. Instead of waiting on her to do it, they kicked her door in,” said Smith.

The police report claimed officers forced their way into the woman’s home after some arguing and eventually placed her under arrest.

Gaffney Police Chief Skinner has not confirmed with 7 News, this situation is connected to the SLED investigation of Sgt. Miller.

Smith and his client want the charges against her dropped but are also looking for more.

“It’ll probably result in a lawsuit against the person who perpetrated the assault against her and as an agent of the police department, that is how they would come in,” Smith said.

The charges this woman is facing includes breach of peace and failing to stop for blue lights.

Leaders with SLED told us they cannot give out any other details right now, as their investigation continues. The same goes for Chief Skinner.