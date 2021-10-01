Upstate attorney temporarily suspended from practicing law by State Supreme Court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A well known attorney in the Upstate has been temporarily banned from practicing law by the State Supreme Court. He’s now facing consequences for failing to file certain paperwork a decade ago.

In an advance sheet from the State Supreme Court, attorney Christopher Lance Sheek was suspended from practicing law for a year.

“The Supreme Court has to take steps like this and they need to take it more frequently to be honest,” attorney John Reckenbeil said.

Reckenbeil is not involved in the case, but says Sheek failed to file basic paperwork in a timely manner.

“Those deadlines are very close in time, he missed them,” he said.

The ruling shows Sheek agrees that he did not properly file certain documentation in 2010 and 2011 for an appeal, admitting to misconduct. This all happened before Sheek was hired as general council to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s very clear that this attorney was completely derelict in his responsibilities,” Reckenbeil said.

The ruling states Sheek had previous mishandled another appeal. Reckenbeil says the real victims here are Sheek’s clients

“A client would have very little knowledge of knowing that things were not happening behind the scenes because it’s at the appellate court level,” he said.

He says the state supreme court took appropriate action and says a year suspension is a fairly long time for something like this.

“If you are this egregious in your failures then there is no reason why you should be practicing law.”

7News has reached out to Sheek for comment on his suspension but did not hear back.