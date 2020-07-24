Upstate blood drives becoming more than just donations in COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The need for blood and plasma donations has been a conversation since the pandemic started, but now people are using donations, for another reason.

Something that has changes in the process of donating is a free COVID-19 antibody test that determines whether or not you’ve been exposed to the virus.

It’s the main reason why Brittney Clemmer, who works as a nurse in Spartanburg, decided she would give blood.

“We treat patients outside of the hospital when they’re home so I’m in the community a lot,” Clemmer said. “So it’d be interesting to see if my body has done it’s job in defending it off because I haven’t had any symptoms.”

If you do test positive for COVID-19 anitbodies from previous exposure, The Blood COnnection says a lot of donors then thing the blood goes to waste.

“It’s a respiratory virus and cannot be passed through a blood transfusion. There are diseases that can be passed through blood, but COVID-19, according to research, FDA and CDC, COVID-19 is not one of them.”

Giving blood is as simple as showing up to a center, going through the screening process, and then donating, only taking around 45 minutes.

The Upstate hosts around 20 blood drives a day, and giving blood can help up to three people.