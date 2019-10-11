ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A fifth-grader was airlifted after falling from a swing at an Anderson school playground.

It happened Thursday at Concord Elementary School.

Kyle Newton, spokesman for Anderson School District Five, confirmed the boy and his class were on the playground when the child fell from a swing set.

The boy was airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville for his injuries.

The boy’s mother told school officials he suffered a severe neck injury and broken wrist in the fall, according to Newton.

The Independent Mail reports about 40 people gathered to pray for the boy’s recovery, as well as other students, on Thursday evening.

Newton told the newspaper it appeared to be a “horrible freak accident” in which the child simply fell from the swing.