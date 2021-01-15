Upstate bus driver killed in crash on Rhymes Lane in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate bus driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Pickens County.

According to a Pickens County Coroner’s Office news release, the crash happened on Rhymes Lane at Earls Bridge Road at around 2:40 p.m.

The coroner’s office identified the victim in the crash as Treasa Carol Norton, 56, of Marietta.

Norton reportedly died at the scene from blunt force trauma. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The School District of Pickens County issued the following statement on Norton’s passing:

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Treasa Norton. She was a bus driver, faithfully meeting the needs of students in the Pickens attendance area. ‘Miss Treasa,’ as she was known to the students on her route, will be remembered as a heroic front line worker, providing an essential service with a positive attitude for children. Treasa served our students for many years; Coordinator of Transportation, Aaron Boyles, noted that the first kindergarteners who rode her bus will be seniors this year. Pickens Bus Office Supervisor Cindy Franks said of Treasa, ‘I think what I admired most about her was her honesty. You always knew where you stood with her. She was very devoted to her husband, Freddie. She was our friend, and she will be deeply missed.'” School District of Pickens County

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.