Upstate business gives advice to veterans looking for work post service

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Lime One Capital works in real estate investment and financing.

A business employing combat veterans, they work to consistently hire veterans and offer advice on how to gain steady employment post service.

John Thompson, our co-founder and COO, is a member of the Executive team and a Marines veteran. Thompson said veterans often have a mission driven skillset which is perfect for the workforce.

He said someone with determination, focus and drive are things more veterans have and they should highlight those skills in a job interview.

Thompson said many veterans often finish their service an want to immediately go home. While it could be a good option, Thompson said it’s important to follow your skillset and passion and move where the jobs are.

For more resources for veterans to find jobs visit SC Works or state resources like SC DEW