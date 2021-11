GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate Granite Solutions was vandalized for the second time in three months.

According to officials with Upstate Granite Solutions, their fence line was vandalized with expressions relating to the Taliban on Saturday.

We previously reported their 9/11 memorial was vandalized around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Upstate Granite Solutions said deputies are investigating the incident.