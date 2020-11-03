Upstate businesses prepare for election night, watch parties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Cities in the Upstate are gearing up for Election Night and businesses say they’ve seen a spike in the amount of customers coming in this morning and afternoon.

Summer Lee, manager at Flying Biscuit Cafe in downtown Greenville said Tuesdays are usually slow for the restaurant but today they were slammed.

“Tuesdays are usually slow. It’s like the slowest day for us throughout the week but today felt like a Friday or Saturday. We’ve been pretty much slammed all day,” Lee said.

Businesses across the country are boarding up windows due to potential unrest following election results. Many shops in downtown Greenville said they didn’t feel the need to do so since the protests during George Floyd’s arrest never became destructive.

“I’m pretty certain Greenville is going to keep us safe if something were to happen. I’m not worried,” Lee said.

Business who are hosting bipartisan election watch parties, such as Reubens in Greer, are not concerned about civil unrest even though they plan to have a packed house tonight.

“We’re a family atmosphere so we’re trying to keep everything cordial. Right wing or left wing, we’ve got you covered,” Casey Livengood owner at Reubens said.

