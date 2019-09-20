Upstate car show will benefit 20-month-old bone marrow recipient

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A car show is being held this weekend to raise money for 20-month-old bone marrow recipient Maci Hyman.

The car show is happening on Sat., Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s happening at Harbor Inn Seafood located at 321 Haywood Road in Greenville.

Event organizers tell 7News the benefit will feature door prizes, food, music and a raffle.

The show is open to all makes and models.

There is a $20 entry fee.

In August, after a long journey searching for a bone marrow donor, Maci’s family shared she was now cancer-free thanks to the support of her community.

As 7 News first reported in Feb., Maci Hyman’s family called on the community to get tested after she was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening syndrome.

After the story aired on 7 News, 1,348 people joined the bone marrow for Maci search. A spokesperson for Be The Match said they were flooded with requests for test kits.

“Friends and family that’s what I was expecting would be praying and supporting us,” Maci’s mom Hailie Hyman said. “Not all of Greenville County. People in other states, across the country, people in California!”

In January, at Maci’s one-year check-up, a blood test revealed her platelets were alarmingly low. After weeks of testing, doctors diagnosed Maci with MDS, or Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a rare and life-threatening syndrome.

MDS is a group of diseases that affect the blood and bone marrow.

“So many people started following and praying for her and I really believe that played a huge role in her journey,” Maci’s mom said.

More than $4,000 was raised for the family on GoFundMe.com to help Maci’s medical costs.

The family told 7 News Thursday she is now cancer-free!

To see if you are a match for someone who needs a bone marrow transplant, visit the Be the Match website here.