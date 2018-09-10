Upstate charter school preps for Florence evacuees Video

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) - We know of at least one Upstate location that will serve as a shelter for coastal evacuees fleeing Hurricane Florence.

High Point Academy on Pottery Road in Spartanburg County was chosen as an optimal spot for a shelter because of its proximity to both Interstates 85 and 26 where evacuees would make their way to the Upstate.

The American Red Cross and Spartanburg County Emergency Management had not started setting up inside High Point Academy's HPA Center as of late Monday.

Nearly two years ago the public charter school served as a shelter for evacuees when Hurricane Matthew hit the coast in October 2016.

This time around with Hurricane Florence heading for the South Carolina and North Carolina coast, a school official tells 7News that approximately 15 other shelters across the state would need to fill up first before the Red Cross mobilizes at High Point and starts to ready the school's HPA Center to take in evacuees.

High Point's communications director Kevin Mason says once it is open Spartanburg County Deputies will man the shelter while school is in session.

"We do work closely with Spartanburg County Emergency Management officials. It's a lot of logistics. They do most of the work. We provide the space. As long as we can do it in a safe environment, then we want to help our neighbors in South Carolina," said Mason.

Another reason why High Point Academy and its campus was chosen is the fact that the shelter can be locked down and the school can carry on with normal operations all while evacuees ride out the storm.

The American Red Cross is asking that the community contribute financial donations only.

They can be made at www.redcross.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS to 90999 (for a $10 donation).