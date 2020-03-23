Upstate Chick-fil-A franchise owner closes locations after team member had presumed positive COVID-19 diagnosis

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA)- A Chick-fil-A franchise owner in the Upstate said they will be temporarily closing their restaurants after learning that a team member had a “presumed positive diagnosis of COVID-19.”

According to a Facebook post by Herb Tyler, franchise owner of Chick-fil-A Clemson and Seneca, he has decided to close his restaurants in Clemson and in Seneca after learning of the team member’s diagnosis.

“We are disinfecting and conducting a deep cleaning of the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines,” Tyler said in the post. “A re-opening dates will be determined following clearance from local health authorities. Thank you for understanding, and we hope to serve you soon!”