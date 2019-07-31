Upstate church honors 9 women of color currently serving in SC Legislature

Kimberely Brown

Posted: / Updated:

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) An Upstate church honored nine black women currently serving in the South Carolina Legislature.

St. Mark United Methodist Church in Taylors held the special service.

The Reverend Telley Lynnette Gadson led the congregation as they prayed for the nine members in the State House.

Representatives Wendy Brawley, Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Chandra Dillard, Patricia Henegan, Annie McDaniel, Rosalyn Henderson – Myers, Anne Parks, Krystal Simmons and Leola Robinson – Simpson.

“What it really meant to nine black women serving in the South Carolina House of Representatives at the same time? What it means for little black girls to see faces that resembled theirs with some years added to the mirror, years of grace, years of wisdom,” Rev. Telley Lynette Gadson, senior pastor of St. Mark United Methodist Church said.

The service was called “A Day of Homage .. A Time to Honor..”

