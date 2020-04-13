1  of  14
Upstate churches and families get creative on ways to celebrate Easter while social distancing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A unique Easter. Between churches cancelling services in their chapels and people ordered to social distance themselves, families are getting creative when it comes to celebrating the day.

An Easter first for Roy Costner.

“We wanted to try to put up three crosses and light them up here on the hill in Liberty for everybody to see,” said Liberty Resident, Roy Costner.

He quickly threw a service together. Then he and his family awoke to their own personal sunrise prayer.

“We wanted to at least do something we could all celebrate Easter together and enjoy it that way,” Costner said.

And even though for families like the Daly’s, some chairs at the dinner table will be left empty this year, they’re finding ways to still celebrate the sacred day.

“We still did eggs, we did an Easter egg hunt in the yard. It was fun. We’re trying to make the best of it,” said Asheville Resident, Jessica Daly.

As for Costner, he told us he has now started a new tradition for Easter. He said you can bet he’ll be stringing the lights on those crosses next year and preaching to his family as the sun rises over the hill.

