Upstate churches preparing for in-person services, others holding tight

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Regathering to a new normal. That’s what churches across the upstate are doing as they prepare to open their doors once again.

Pastor Shawn Rinehart is gearing up for Sunday service. But for the first time in weeks, he won’t be preaching to empty pews.

“We’ve been doing Facebook Live,” said Trinity Baptist Church Pastor, Shawn Rinehart.

He’s the head pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Spartanburg. He told us this pandemic hasn’t stopped him from sharing his message. It has however halted his congregation from being able to gather in their normal chapel.

“The people of God coming together, fellow-shipping, encouraging one another. We sure miss that,” said Rinehart.

But that’s all going to change very soon and when it does Sunday morning, Pastor Rinehart said they will be ready.

“We are going to be asking for things that we touch, like our hymn books to be left out so that we can sanitize them. We sanitize all of our surfaces after every service now,” Rinehart told us.

Over at Lake Bowen Baptist Church, they have a plan in place as well. A big part of that involves white pieces of paper scattered on chairs around the sanctuary.

“Our max capacity is right at 987 but with these white pieces of paper, every one of them represents six feet of social distancing per person,” said Lake Bowen Baptist Church Senior Pastor, Brad Atkins.

Beyond that, Pastor Brad Atkins told 7 News, they too will be sanitizing between each service. Also, offerings will be dropped off, not passed around.

“Then the ushers will come by and pick it up. They’ll have on gloves, take it and put it in the safe,” said Atkins.

On top of that, there will be some changes when it comes to giving handshakes or hugs.

“Instead of shaking hands and hugging, just give waves and a smile,” Pastor Atkins said.

“We’ll have to refrain from that for at least a while until this threat of the virus is behind us,” said Pastor Rinehart.

While some churches like Trinity Baptist will be opening their doors Sunday morning, others are holding tight. At Lake Bowen Baptist Church, they will be starting a series of services next weekend to break up the crowds at each service.

If you’re hesitant to go out to one of these services in person, a lot of churches will still be posting them on their website and Facebook page.