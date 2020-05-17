Upstate churches welcome back members for Sunday service

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – Upstate churches opened there doors Sunday, welcoming back members for both indoor and outdoor service.

Southside Baptist Church in Spartanburg held service indoors, but took safety precautions including not handing out worship guides.

“We are thrilled to be back together,” Senior Pastor Rev. Schuyler Peterson told 7 News. “It’s not about being indoors. It’s not about being at a place. It’s about people we would be just as happy gathering in a field gathering outside somewhere we don’t have to be in a building, but we are family and family wants to be together.

First Baptist Spartanburg held service at Barnet Park, where they’ll be taking their outdoor worship for the next few Sundays, weather permitting.

People were spread out on blankets and in lawn chairs, making sure to social distance. For the 9 a.m. service there were about 500 guests, with 300 more participating in the second service.

First Baptist Spartanburg holds an outdoor service at Baarnet Park. (Photo Courtesy of Media Minister Brett Dillard)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

