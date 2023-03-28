GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville announced Tuesday its plans to put the municipal court on the market.

The building is located at 426 North Main Street.

According to city officials, the court has its challenges with age and layout that no longer accommodates the needs of employees or the public.

(Source: City of Greenville)

The court is scheduled to move to an office complex at 204 Halton Road along with the Greenville Police, fire administration and other city services in 2024.

The new facility will offer more parking and additional courtroom space, officials said.

The city is seeking a commercial broker to issue requests for proposals from developers.