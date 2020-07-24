Upstate colleges discuss plans for upcoming school year, precautionary measures

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spaced out desks and professors with face shields. That’s just a glimpse of what college students could be seeing in just a matter of weeks.

Chimes continuing to play, welcoming only the silence on Limestone University’s campus. But that silence will be turning into a roar, very soon.

Academic leaders like Monica Baloga walked us through what students can expect to see in the classroom.

“In those classrooms, we will keep some in there because they don’t go over the maximum. The others, we will move into better spaces that will fit them and still keep that social distancing,” said Provost with Limestone University, Monica Baloga.

One of those students told us he welcomes a new classroom layout with socially distanced seats. In fact, he said he learns better from a hands-on approach.

“I know there is a bunch of people that learn like I learn but then again, there’s people that are scared about the whole COVID thing and they don’t want to be in there,” said Limestone University Student, JJ Martin.

It’s not just leaders at Limestone University taking these precautions. The spokesperson with Converse College sent us pictures of desks there, spaced six feet apart.

“We will be cleaning the classrooms in between each class to make sure that the class is clean for the next group of students who are coming in,” said Chief Communications Officer at Converse College, Holly Duncan.

The spokesperson with Furman University told us they have a plan ready for students who are learning from their homes to make them feel apart of the classroom.

“We’re also installing cameras and other technology in the classrooms that don’t already have them so we can broadcast those classes,” said VP for University Communications with Furman University, Tom Evelyn.

On top of that, leaders with these upstate schools told us there will be some kind of translucent barrier between faculty and students, whether that’s professors wearing face shields or transparent structures placed at the front of the classroom.

The spokesperson at Wofford College told us, an idea they’re exploring there is taking classes to athletic fields like the baseball field so students can social distance.

Move-in day for a lot of schools will also be much different. In a lot of cases, students are being asked to limit the number of guests they bring to help them move into the dorm.

