GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- As the unrest in Ukraine escalates, hundreds of people in the Upstate came together Saturday at Falls Park downtown Greenville.

People of all ages, singing and praying. Some with family members, still in Ukraine.

“My parents have been stressing about the situation. My mom has a brother that’s over there right now,” Ukranian, Sam Maslyanchuk said.

Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital city Saturday, as many Ukrainians are trying to take refuge in other countries.

Saturday, the fear Ukrainians feel, is also gripping the hearts of their friends and family members in the Upstate.

Ukrainian native Eugene Kozlov said, “How could I think the brothers could attack the other brothers, the little brother and big brother, but also disbelief. This is way more 21st century. How could this even happen all of a sudden, and it’s such a mess, such a big scale.”

However, even in such a strenuous time, some that gathered in falls park say they still have hope.

“The Lord will protect me, God will protect me. So, we wanted to unite in prayer. That is out main purpose of sharing and spreading the news,” Kozlov said.

While marching for peace, they’re asking everyone to pray.

“Spiritually you have to pray for the people there because they need our prayers, they need god’s help to protect them, to give them strength, and to endure through the situation right now.” Maslyanchuk said.

There is a way you can help from the Upstate.

