Upstate communities remember 9/11 with stair climbs, ceremonies

(WSPA) – Nearly 3,000 people died 18 years ago today in the 9/11 terror attacks.

President Trump has issued a proclamation for all flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance.

Here in the Upstate ceremonies are happening across our area to remember September 11 victims.

In Oconee County, the sheriff’s office paid tribute to the victim’s of 9/11 with an inaugural stadium climb Wednesday.

Berea Fire Department displaying the American flag on a ladder truck, as well as hung up firefighter gear on the flag pole to commemorate 9/11.

Our crew also spotted two ladies putting up American flags outside of Autobody Express, off of Highway 123 in Seneca Wednesday morning.

They told us that they work on first responder vehicles around the area and wanted to show them support, as well as pay tribute to those lost on 9/11.

