Upstate community activists, NAACP leaders weigh in on Derek Chauvin verdict

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The start of something new. That’s what the president of the NAACP Greenville Chapter said about Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict. He told 7 News, that something new includes accountability.

Cries for accountability and justice, being answered.

“I can’t explain the level of emotion I felt and I streamed it live with my husband, and he was emotional as well,” said Upstate Community Activist, Traci Fant.

Community activists in the Upstate like Traci Fant told 7 News, this verdict was emotional and shocking.

“Feel like now, we can exhale because we’ve been holding our breath for so long. The knee has been on my neck for many years and it finally feels like the knee was lifted,” Fant said.

Same goes for President of the Greenville Chapter of the NAACP, Rev. J.M. Flemming. He told us, this is the verdict he had been praying for. Adding, during his years of fighting for justice, he has seen a lot of disappointing outcomes.

“We have longed for this day, so much was tied up in this trial. It was not about Floyd himself, it was about all the others who died before him that found no justice,” said President of the Greenville Chapter of the NAACP, Rev. J.M. Flemming.

Rev. Flemming said, this sparks a renewed push for not only justice but also accountability.

“This is the beginning of a long journey in accountability of a system of racism in our law enforcement,” Flemming told us.

While he told us, this doesn’t fix injustices everywhere, their fight goes on.

“This is the beginning of a long journey to truth, justice and peace,” Flemming said.