GREENVILLE., S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville has unlocked an esports program for kids who enjoy more of a virtual way of getting involved with sports.

According to the city, the esports gaming program is offered at the Juanita Butler Community Center.

The new program is described as a competitive gaming program which allows kids ages 11 through 17 to experience sports in a non-traditional physical way but still advance their mental and social skills just like a traditional sport would.

“I think this gives them the opportunity to play a sport that is not your traditional football or basketball. They can learn all those things like teamwork, communication, critical thinking skills that you would typically learn if you are running track or playing football or basketball. You can do this in this space as well and not be you know your traditional athlete. Size and strength doesn’t really matter here. It’s all about how you can play those games and they do a great job at that at their young age,” said LaQuan Priest.

Priest said there are colleges across the Upstate that have esports opportunities.

“Erskine has esports as a major, they also have a competitive esports team. At Converse College they have a competitive esports team as well that they compete against other teams around the country,” said Priest.

Those opportunities allow youth and adults to be able to earn prize money or college scholarships.

“It’s awesome. It’s a really cool thing to get into now,” said Priest.

So far the program has had a few open play sessions allowing kids to explore the new space, test out PC-style gaming, experience group console gaming, as well as provide feedback into the development of the City of Greenville E-SPORTS Program.

“We want to know what they want because this space is built for them. We’re looking to partner with different organizations to help us with some steam projects to help us become a competitive esports team if that’s our goal. We’re still doing some beta tests and figuring some things out, but we’re looking forward to getting it open to the general public as soon as we can,” said Priest.

In the future, the city plans to have more open play sessions based on feedback they have already received, but dates have not been set yet.