Upstate community leader appointed as chair of Apella Health Management Board of Trustees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A historic change coming to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare. A well-known community leader will soon lead the Apella Health Management Board of Trustees which oversees Spartanburg Regional. The woman chosen to head the governing board told 7 News. she’s ready to get started.

Looking back at the history of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. It’s history that Mary Thomas is making with the organization.

“I was filled with a lot emotions seeing the impact that this announcement has made on so many people across this community, both black and white, both young and old,” said Mary Thomas who has been appointed to lead Apella Health Management Board of Trustees.

She has been appointed chair of the organization which provides oversight to the healthcare system, making her the first African American woman to hold the title.

“I’m the first female and first African American but I like to think that my competency and credentials is what brought me to this place,” said Thomas.

Credentials that include many years dedicated to public service in the non-profit sector. She told us, she learned that from her parents.

“Both my parents are ministers and so I just come from a family of service,” Thomas told 7 News.

That sense of community is what she wants to utilize in her new position.

“The value of community and innovation is what I really bring to the table,” said Thomas.

Even though the pandemic has brought a lot of uncertainty, Thomas told us her mission for the organization is more important than ever.

“Supporting those who are are on the frontline everyday and being relevant and maintaining our focus on mission,” Thomas said.

Thomas will begin her term as chair in October. She’s replacing Robert Gregory Junior who held the title for the last 10 years.