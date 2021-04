GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate community gathered in Greenville on Saturday afternoon to honor the late rapper DMX, who died April 9.

SC Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club held a ride, followed by a prayer vigil at Greenville County Square. DMX music was played and members reflected on the footprint they say he left behind for those in the Upstate.

The event was also in partnership with Freedom Fighters Upstate SC and 107.3 Jamz radio station.