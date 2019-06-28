Upstate contractor accused of embezzling over $500K from Town of Pacolet, other charges

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a Spartanburg man for allegedly embezzling over $500,000 from a renovation project in the Town of Pacolet and using the funds for his own use.

According to a SLED news release, agents arrested Callis J. Anderson, 64, and charged him with embezzlement of public funds, value over $10,000, breach of trust with fraudulent intent and fraud/failure to pay laborers or others, valued at more than $100.

In the affidavit, between June 2014 and January 2016, Anderson, while he was contracted by the Town of Pacolet, was using town funds of approximately $568,360 for the renovation of an old mill building to build a senior center for the town.

The Town of Pacolet had also reportedly received a $60,000 grant for kitchen equipment from Spartanburg Medical Center.

After winning the bid for the project, the Town of Pacolet paid The Anderson Group approximately $568,360 in checks drawn from the town’s account.

The first check was issued to the business in January 2016 and the last check was received on May 2017.

According to the affidavit, the renovation was never finished and Anderson reportedly used the funds for “his own personal use and gain.”

Anderson also reportedly hired 1 Stop Lighting to furnish materials and to make repairs on the renovation project, and was given $55,268.66 from the Town of Pacolet for the materials and work provided by 1 Stop Lighting.

According to the affidavit, Anderson failed to pay 1 Stop Lighting for their work.

Anderson was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

SLED said that Pacolet Police Department requested that they investigate the case.