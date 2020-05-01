Upstate correctional officer fired, charged after giving contraband to inmate, misconduct

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services said an Upstate correctional officer was fired and charged after she reportedly gave contraband to a prisoner.

According to a SCDC news release, Kashaila Danei Hawthorne, 28, of Honea Path, was charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and misconduct in office.

Hawthorne, who worked as a corrections officer at Perry Correctional Instituation, is accused of giving nude photographs to an inmate on a cell phone, as well as giving him contraband food items.

According to the arrest warrants, Hawthorne also kissed the inmate on multiple occasions at the correctional institution.

She was fired after her arrest.