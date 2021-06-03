Upstate counseling agency launches 864Pride, aimed at supporting & providing resources for LGBTQ+ community

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s being called a much needed resource coming to the Upstate for an underserved community. It’s called 864Pride, a clinical non-profit dedicated to providing support, medical and mental health services for the LGBTQ+ community.

This is a safe place for Jaime Fivecoat, her backyard overlooking a lake.

“It’s just so peaceful,” said Jaime Fivecoat with 864Pride.

But getting to this point, has been a long journey.

“As life went on, I dealt with issues very frequent in the LBGTQ+ community. Issues with obesity, issues with addictions,” Fivecoat said.

She always knew she was different.

“When I was four, I realized I had to hide who I was because a traumatic experience at home, so I did,” Fivecoat shared.

Finding a qualified counselor was difficult.

She told us, it’s hard to find affirmative, experienced counselors. Also, the financial burden can be a major barrier for a lot of people in the community.

“The counseling involved is about navigating life but it’s important the counselor knows what’s going on and if they’re not part of the community, a strong ally for the community,” Fivecoat said.

That’s where Elizabeth Serricchio & Laura Davis come into the story.

“864Pride creates opportunity for people to receive healthcare services at no cost to them,” said Co-Founder of 864Pride, Laura Davis.

They already work in a counseling environment at Amaryllis Counseling in Greenville and have witnessed the pain amongst clients from the LGBTQ+ community.

Elizabeth Serricchio is part of that community herself.

“There’s a higher rate of mental health issues as far as anxiety, as far as depression, a much higher rate of suicide,” Elizabeth Serricchio explained.

On top of the medical and mental healthcare, they also plan to offer a trans peer support program and training for other medical professionals.

“We saw so many individuals going through the transition process, and it’s daunting without your friends and family, which very few people ever have that,” said Serricchio.

They’re creating a wellness, community center to provide a safe place with all these resources. Construction has already started. They told 7 News, it will be located in a centralized area of the Upstate.

As for Fivecoat, she told us she was able to eventually find a counselor, she doesn’t know how her transition would have happened without one.

“For me, it feels like I’m doing what I have to do,” Fivecoat said.

Founders of 864Pride are hoping to have the center completed by the end of this year. They also told 7 News, a handful of different organizations in the area have helped turn this idea into reality.

You can find a link to the website below that also contains resources in the Upstate: https://www.864pride.org/?fbclid=IwAR3Yogw2_Co52NjMLHk3mUB8oaIkWz4Q2bV6i717ynDMhVoekCdvFFMT5WI

You can also find a full press release with additional details below:

“It takes a lot for them – LGBTQ+ community members – to be alive,” said Laura Davis,

co-owner of Amaryllis Counseling, an agency designed to provide affirmative mental health

therapy targeted, but not limited to, the LGBTQ+ community in Upstate South Carolina, which

has now formed an offshoot organization, 864Pride, to escalate quality care to the next level.

“We have specific aims of creating and sustaining mental health programming that does

not currently exist for LGBTQ+ individuals. We seek to provide funding for LGBTQ+ community

members to gain access to medical and mental health care, and through clinical training we aim to

increase the number of affirming providers.”

Elizabeth Serricchio founded Amaryllis Counseling in Greenville and brought in Davis as

a business partner in this startup organization. Having met in the clinical environment together

they determined such a need for 864Pride services existed after witnessing “a great deal of pain

and hurt” counseling members of the LGBTQ+ community. “It comes down to love – this

commitment to providing affirming services to a marginalized population,” Serricchio said.

For several years, Serricchio said community partners of Amaryllis consistently said

services either did not exist, affirming and qualified providers were hard to find, or services were

inaccessible due to cost. “Amaryllis has done what it can to meet the need, but it still fell short in

its ability to create necessary programming and make it accessible to folks who can’t afford

services,” she added. “The foundation of 864Pride is to avoid marginalizing the people most in

need of help with little to no resources.”

864Pride is a clinical non-profit that strives to reduce environmental and financial barriersto ensure that all members of the LGBTQ+ community have access to quality medical and mental

health care and support. To achieve this, the organization and its volunteer Board of Directors are

seeking grants and raising funds for evidenced-based programs provided by Amaryllis Counseling

and other identified LGBTQ+ affirming community partners.



864Pride is a clinical non-profit that strives to reduce environmental and financial barriers to ensure that all members of the LGBTQ+ community have access to quality medical and mental health care and support. We achieve this by seeking grants and raising funds for evidenced-based programs provided by Amaryllis Counseling and other identified LGBTQ+ affirming community partners.

Davis explains that “864Pride was born from an idea that we can imagine a world where

we break down barriers to services and increase access for everyone because we know it saves

lives. We wanted to combine our clinical experience with community access.”

For both clinicians, 864Pride began as a dream to create a peer support program that is

fully funded and free for the community. “We saw our clients struggling to know the proper st

or to be re-traumatized as they walked through things like a name change process, a first

endocrinologist appointment, or adapting to new fashions, or learning about makeup,” said Davis.

“We want to create a safe space with safe people to aide in support because we recognize the

incredible value even one supportive person does for a trans or non-binary person.”

Services through 864Pride include:

• BLOOM – a clinical educational component targeting youth and focused on

individual, family, and group therapy bolstered by training for companies,

educators, and affirming clinicians within the Upstate who seek to implement

evidence-based care and proper interactions with LGBTQ+ folks.

• Scholarship Fund – a means to provide monies for Hormone Replacement

Therapy, counseling services, or any other medical needs transgender and nonbinary folks need.

• LEAP – a trans peer support program offering 1:1 peer support as well as group

support for any person who believes they would benefit from hearing another’s

story through their personal social and medical transition.

According to both Davis and Serricchio, no other company like 864Pride exists in South

Carolina. “Our business combines decades of clinical, groundwork experience with the ear of

community to consistently deliver real services that they need now,” the founder’s pledge.”