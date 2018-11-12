Upstate couple offers reward for missing monkey
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) -- A local couple is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of their lost monkey.
Anne and Mike Smith of Easley tell WNCN their cotton-top tamarin named Willow went missing near Raleigh.
The monkey was there for her annual veterinary check up.
The Smiths say Willow was frightened by a plane and ran off outside their hotel. The couple is worried that freezing temperatures could kill the monkey, which is about the size of a squirrel.
"We're actually just devastated," Anne Smith told the news station.
The couple is offering $1,000 for her return.
Volunteers have also helped the couple search for the monkey last seen by La Quinta Hotel in Morrisville.
For more info, contact Anne Smith at 864-979-8446 or at smithebs@bellsouth.net.
