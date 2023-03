UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate couple is keeping their plans secret after winning a $200,000 scratch-off.

SC lottery officials said the $5 scratch-off was sold at the Lil Cricket #3846 located at 1241 South Duncan Bypass in Union.

The couple called the win both “exciting and shocking.”

The winners overcame the odds of 1 in 750,000 to win in the Fiery 5s game.

Lil Cricke t#3846 received a commission of $2,000 for selling the ticket.