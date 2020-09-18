Upstate crews from the Red Cross, Duke Energy help with disaster relief

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Volunteers from the Upstate and across South Carolina have been deployed to help with Hurricane Sally and other recent natural disasters.

It’s been a week since William Aghorum left his home in Greenville to head to Louisiana.

“Currently I think it’s around 20,000 people sheltered in Louisiana so it’s a really big number,” Aghorum, a Red Cross volunteer, said.

He’s one of thousands of Red Cross volunteers helping with those who were in the path of Hurricane Laura.

“We are just helping them to have a safe place to rest and somewhere they can just begin to recover,” Aghorum said.

The Red Cross has dozens of volunteers on the ground helping with recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Sally, as well as the California wildfires.

“It’s something that we haven’t really ever seen before when you’re talking about a pandemic and then this many large disasters happening,” Ben Williamson, with the Red Cross, said.

They even have volunteers helping remotely.

“There are a couple volunteers in the Upstate that are working from their home but they’re doing virtual case work,” Williamson said.

And they’re not the only group from the Upstate helping. Duke Energy has deployed crews to the areas effected by Sally.

“They put out a request in the area of the gulf where Hurricane Sally did some pretty significant damage a couple of days ago and we’re sending folks that way,” Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy said.

About 200 Duke employees from the Carolinas were mobilized to help.

And Aghorum says it’s seeing the strength of those he’s helping that keeps him going.

“They are still smiling so I have to do my best to help them despite being a little tired or stuff like that because I was safe home and they are so strong,” he said.

You can volunteer, donate, or help the Red Cross by clicking here.