Upstate dads turn their work boots into ballet slippers

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – This morning in the Upstate seven dedicated dad’s turned their work boots into a pair of ballet slippers.

Dance Without Limits kicked off their annual share the love week where dad’s get the chance to bond with their daughters through dance.

The daddy daughter duos jumped, twirled, skipped, hopped, and pliaed all morning with their toddlers.

Something the dad’s say they’d do over and over again to see their little girl’s happy.

Tony Holtzclaw, father of Ellie Holtzclaw says being a girl dad is awesome and he wouldn’t trade this experience for the world.

“It’s awesome, if you have a girl and you’re a girl dad it’ll change your life….as much as she loves it, as much as i love it i wouldnt change it form anything in the world” Holtzclaw said.

Penny Wade said she wants her dad to always come to dance class with her.

He said he loves that they got the chance to share this memory together.

“It was a lot of fun, it’s tiring i understand why she’s hungry all the time right after but it was a lot of fun she loves dancing. it was great to be able to share that with her and share that memory” Steven Wade said.

That is exactly what owner Beth Bradley said share the love week is all about. making memories for the girls and their families and to give fathers the opportunity to experience what their daughters learn each week.

These ballerinas told 7News that this year their daddies are their Valentines.

For more information about Dance Without Limits, please visit their website.