Upstate designer headlining New York Fashion Week next month

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – On September 7th 2019, South Carolina fashion designer Brandon Hilton will become the first from the state to headline New York Fashion Week with his brand The House Of Mann.

From Pacolet, South Carolina, Hilton created his brand in 2017 and has been featured in Vogue, Harpers Bazaar and Paper Magazine.

Hilton was recently featured on a reality show in Mexico called La Mas Draga.

He has dressed most of young Hollywood including Kim Petras, Allie X, Alyssa Edwards, Dorian Electra and many more.

Hilton says to expect the unexpected with his upcoming show, which will be the finale on September 7th.

More details will be released closer to the show date at TheHouseOfMann.com, including tickets to the show and an announcement about which celebrity client of House of Mann will be opening the show.