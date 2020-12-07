Upstate doctor credits coronavirus spike to Thanksgiving gatherings

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–For the fourth straight day, South Carolina is reporting more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases. It’s something doctors warned about ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I anticipate that several people may have been exposed by people they don’t usually see,” Dr. Michael Seemuller, medical director at AnMed, said.

He’s attributing the rise in cases to holiday gatherings.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the worst of it, I expect the numbers to go higher as the next week or two goes on,” Seemuller said.

He said with at least a dozen South Carolina hospitals nearing capacity, we can’t afford to do nothing.

“It’s just a numbers game and its matter of time before the peak of people that are sick are going to overwhelm the system,” he said.

There is an easy way to keep that from happening.

“We need people to wear masks everywhere at all times. That is the only weapon we have at this point,” Seemuller said.

That’s exactly what Geenville County Councilman Ennis Fant is trying to encourage.

“We should at least as a council go on record and encourage through a resolution the public to wear a mask at least until a vaccine takes hold,” Fant said.

He introduced a resolution last week that would show council supports mask wearing in public.

“Studies have shown that when local governments even suggest thins or go on record as taking a position, a large percentage of the population will comply,” he said.

And Dr. Seemuller says those types of things work.

“Exactly two weeks after that mask ordinance was passed in the city our numbers have started to go down and have not reached those levels yet,” he said.

He recognized the fatigue, but says if people comply, we can keep everyone safe.

“These are heartbreaking times and if we can just hold out another few months taking the measures we’ve asked for as medical professionals, that’s the only way we can save people from dying,” Seemuller said.

Fant expects County Council to take up his resolution in January.