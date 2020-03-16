Upstate doctor gives Top 3 ways to boost your immune system

(WSPA) – While many of us are practicing social distancing and staying home, for some that may not be an option.

But there are still things you can do to protect yourself.

We spoke with an Upstate immunologist about ways you boost your immune system.

According to Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento, the top three things you can do to boost your immune system include:

No. 1:

“You’ve got to take care of your body especially proper personal hygiene. Hand washing, avoid touching your face your eyes, your mouth, your nose and make sure you especially avoid infections, especially those who are sick.”

No: 2:

“Healthy lifestyle. Reduce stress because cortisol level can go up and that can really weaken your immune system. Get adequate sleep. Hydrate. Proper nutrition and more importantly if you need to take immune boosting vitamins. It’s vitamin D, E, C and zinc. Those are actually needed to boost your immune system.”

No. 3:

“I tell people prevention, prevention, prevention and prevent the spread. So stay away from people who are sick, maintain distance and also practice those handwashing techniques. If you’re sick stay at home, wear your mask and when you have to call your doctor if you suspect you have COVID-19 call first before going to the doctor. They will tell you what to do.”

