Upstate doctors worry about COVID-19 spike after Labor Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Usually Labor Day Weekend is packed with barbecues, parties, and a final weekend at the beach. But, with the coronavirus crisis still at hand, Upstate doctors are warning against large gatherings.

Upstate doctors say this holiday weekend if you’re planning to spend some time outside and with your family members you should be just fine but they are worried about what the next two weeks could bring.

“I plan on being out here probably all four days getting my ride in, then I’ll probably spend time with family and have a barbecue,” Jim Perry said.

Perry said he doesn’t plan to social distance and doesn’t wear a mask.

“I’d rather live 50 years like a tiger than a hundred years like a chicken,” Perry said.

Meanwhile Nancy and Ron Coker are playing it safe.

“We’re staying home just because we’ve not been totally well the whole time so we’re trying to stay away from most people if we can,” Ron said.

They plan to stick with outdoor activities.

“When you’re outside you’re a lot of times a hundred feet from anybody more or less 6 feet,” Ron said.

“Going for a bike ride or going for a picnic where you’re not interacting with others is perfectly fine to enjoy the holiday,” Dr. Dawn Zellner, the emergency department director at Bon Secours St. Francis, said.

Zellner said Labor Day weekend could be a recipe for disaster when it comes to coronavirus spread.

“We could see a dramatic rise in COVID cases,” she said.

She said it’s not just the holiday she’s worried about.

“School started two weeks ago and so we’re going to see the repercussions of that probably in another week or two,” Zellner said.

And with flu season on the way, hospitals could fill up quickly.

“I can’t predict what this flu season is going to look like but if it’s a bad flu season plus covid we are going to be in a world of hurt,” Zellner said.

She said although bed capacity looks good right now, that can change in a matter of hours.

“We will be fine the day that I’m there the next day I come in and the emergency department is full, all of the beds upstairs are full,” Zellner said.

Zellner said eventually there will be better treatment for COVID-19, but right now, people need to remain vigilant.

“Where we will be able to treat this better or we will be able to stop the spreading but it’s not here right now,” she said.