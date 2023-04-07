SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A dog park in the Upstate is closing soon for renovations.
The Rail Trail Dog Park located at 827 Union Street will be closed from April 10 through April 24.
The dog park originally opened in 2012.
Rail Trail Dog Park is closed for renovations. (Source: City of Spartanburg)
Posted:
Updated:
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A dog park in the Upstate is closing soon for renovations.
The Rail Trail Dog Park located at 827 Union Street will be closed from April 10 through April 24.
The dog park originally opened in 2012.