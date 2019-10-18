Upstate driver cited after crashing into residence with child in car

Firefighters respond Wednesday to a vehicle versus a residence on Freedom Drive (Photos courtesy of City of Walhalla Fire Department).

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a woman was cited after crashing into the attached garage of a home with her child in the car.

The wreck happened Wednesday on Freedom Drive in Walhalla.

Police say Whitney Sloan Peay, 28, of Westminster drove off the left side of the road, went through a yard and into the attached garage of a house.

Seay’s child was in the car with her, according to police. People were also inside the home at the time of the crash.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

City of Walhalla Fire Department says the garage was significantly damaged. Firefighters shored up the garage to prevent possible collapse.

Walhalla Police Chief Sean Brinson said officers found what appeared to be marijuana while investigating the collision.

Peay was cited with driving too fast for conditions and marijuana possession, Brinson said.