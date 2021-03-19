Upstate elementary school receives high award

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- An Upstate elementary school was recognized for teaching children to be effective leaders.

The “Leader in Me” program at Pinecrest Elementary is designed to teach students and school employees across the country seven beneficial habits to live by, to set them up for success.

“It’s all about helping each student become empowered to be a leader and give them the tools to do that,” Guidance counselor at Pinecrest David Mitchell said.

Pinecrest has spent the last five years teaching the program.

Principal Leroy Platt says it’s changed the whole dynamic of the school.

“To see everybody’s leadership skills just grow and blossom, our students are doing amazing things now,” Platt said.

The 7 habits they teach are:

Being proactive.

2. Begin with the end in mind.

3. Putting first things first.

4. Think “Win win”.

5. Seek first to understand instead of trying to be understood.

6. Working together

7. Taking good care of yourself.

Mitchell says implementing this “7 Habits” mindset wasn’t an easy process.

Mitchell said, “The struggle is to get it to the point where everybody is using that same common language, the students know what you’re talking about.”

He says the challenge was all worth it.

Recently, Pinecrest was named a “lighthouse school”, meaning they’re now able to train other schools in the “Leader in Me” program.

Platt said, “We can share real life stories about you know, what it will take to get there, some of the things we struggle with, so we’ll know what to tell them to say hey maybe you’ll want to focus on this, to avoid having this problem.”

March 26th the school will be joining together to celebrate this milestone.

Anchor tag

The leader in me program isn’t just for schools… You can even go through it on your own… We’ll have resources on our website..