Upstate emergency managers preparing for rain event Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Upstate emergency management services are preparing for possible flooding, as well as downed trees and power lines Thursday as the area is expected to receive several inches of rain.

In Greenville County, extra crews are standing by with generators and chainsaws, according to fire marshal Tristan Johnson.

In Anderson County, officials are keeping an eye on things and will open a debris maintenance line if a lot of trees and branches come down.

“Pay attention to the forecast, have a plan for emergency situation…shelter in place or if strong winds come, identify a shelter within the home away from windows,” said David Baker, who is the director of Emergency Management for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. “Sign up for alerts at emd.andersonsheriff.org to sign up for code red here in Anderson.”

Emergency managers are also reminding drivers to steer clear of standing water.

“A lot of times when we’re driving, we see water in the roadway and not really know the depth…12 inches of water, that’s all it takes for your car to become buoyant and float away,” Johnson said.

The City of Greenville will also be posting live traffic updates here.