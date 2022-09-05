PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- With heavy rain in the forecast, Upstate emergency management officials are asking people to be very cautious as they travel and go outside.

It could be a pretty damp couple of days in the Upstate.

“Just looking at the weather forecast it does look like we’re in for a good bit of rain throughout the week,” Pickens County Emergency Manager Billy Gibson said.

If you live near a river or creek Gibson says you need to be extra careful.

“When we do see the onslaught of heavy rain, those rivers will tend to rise very quickly, quickly than we anticipate,” Gibson.

If you’re driving near any flooding, officials say it’s way better to find an alternate route, than get caught in a messy situation where you need their help.

“You don’t know what’s going on under there, the roadway could be washed out. We use the moniker turn around don’t drown rather frequently. It’s catchy but it’s also true,” Gibson said.

Emergency management also recognizes a lot of people may be out camping for Labor Day weekend.

“Folks need to keep an eye on the weather while they’re there, as well as keeping an eye on the rising water,” Gibson said.

However, with the expected weather, they say it’s important campers know what to do if flooding hits their campground.

“If they start to see it rise very quickly within 30 minutes or so, it’s time for them to make plans to evacuate and to get out of the area. Also, if severe weather does come around an area where they’re camping, especially if they’re in a camper, especially tent camping, they want to have a plan to go to a safe location,” Gibson said.

Emergency management says you should also prepare by making sure your phone is charged, just in case you need to call 911.

