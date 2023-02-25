LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A facility was evacuated following an altercation Friday morning in Laurens.

The Laurens Police Department responded around 7:30 a.m. to Hunter Industrial Park Road in reference to a verbal altercation with a possible threat of a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the incident was an isolated issue between two employees.

The facility was evacuated in order to search for one of the employees involved in the altercation just in case they may have still been inside the building.

Officers said they were unable to find the employee and determined that the individual fled on foot.

Police later learned that the individual was picked up by someone in a vehicle and they left the facility area.

Officers were able to locate the employee and said they are cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

The police department worked to resolve the facility’s incident with the assistance of Europastry USA management.