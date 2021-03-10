Upstate families eager to see loved ones as state expands nursing home visitation guidelines

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A big day for South Carolinians with loved ones in nursing homes or community residential care facilities. After a year of no indoor in-person visits, the governor and the health department announced Wednesday the expansion of visitation guidelines at these facilities.

An announcement for which Terrie Haney has been waiting.

“Praise God, there are so many families that are just like us,” said Terrie Haney whose father is in a Greer nursing home.

She hasn’t seen her father in almost a year. He lives at a nursing home in Greer. She told us, the isolation has taken a major toll on his health.

“He actually from being so removed from loved ones, hes actually started to have some hallucinations,” Haney said.

They’ve been trying to make things work, visiting through a glass window. Even celebrating his 90th birthday that way, but she said it isn’t the same.

“That evening, he called he was crying. He was so upset about not being able to touch everybody,” Haney explained.

However, Haney’s dreams of holding her dad’s hand once again are getting closer to reality. South Carolina health leaders are expanding visitation at these facilities, allowing in-person, indoor visits as long as certain guidelines are met.

That includes the following:

-A less than or equal to 10% positivity rate in the county in which the facility is located, using DHEC’s data.

-No COVID-19 cases among staff and/or residents in the past 14 days.

-Maintained Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention.

For a lot of nursing homes like Mountainview in Spartanburg, it all comes on the heels of a very somber anniversary.

“We closed down on March the 12th of last year, so we’re at the year point. Not an anniversary we would be looking at here, certainly not one to celebrate but it’s worth a celebration if we’re able to start letting our residents see their loved ones again,” said Cindy Matthews with Mountainview Nursing Home.

They’re hoping to get in-person visits rolling as quickly as possible.

As for Haney, she’s counting down the minutes.

“I’ll probably just sit on his lap and hug him, I cannot wait to see my dad. I cannot wait to see my dad and just touch him and tell him in person how much I love him,” Haney told 7 News.